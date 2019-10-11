Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Finds twine in win

Schmaltz scored a goal and fired a team-high five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz, like the Coyotes as a whole, started the year a bit slow on offense, but he was able to pot his first goal of the year Thursday. Schmaltz had 52 points in 78 games with the Blackhawks in 2017-18 before an injury-ravaged campaign last season limited him to 25 points in 40 contests. The 23-year-old should see his chances as long as he stays in the top-six.