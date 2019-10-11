Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Finds twine in win
Schmaltz scored a goal and fired a team-high five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Schmaltz, like the Coyotes as a whole, started the year a bit slow on offense, but he was able to pot his first goal of the year Thursday. Schmaltz had 52 points in 78 games with the Blackhawks in 2017-18 before an injury-ravaged campaign last season limited him to 25 points in 40 contests. The 23-year-old should see his chances as long as he stays in the top-six.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Quiet start to season•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Minus-4 in preseason tilt•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Inks seven-year extension•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Closing in on long-term extension•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Out for season•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Given 'week-to-week' label•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.