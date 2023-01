Schmaltz recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Schmaltz helped out on a Barrett Hayton tally late in the third period. This was Schmaltz's fourth assist over the last six games since he missed one contest with an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old is up to 20 points through 25 outings, and he's added 48 shots on net, four power-play points and a minus-6 rating. He may have some appeal as a scoring-only option while playing in a top-six role.