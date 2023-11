Schmaltz scored two goals on five shots, fueling the Coyotes to a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Schmaltz scored his first goal off a penalty shot where he beat Jake Allen in tight. He would also score the game-winning goal on the power play, tapping home a pass from Logan Cooley. Schmaltz has been red-hot to start the season, posting four goals and 10 points in 10 games. He should continue to skate on the Coyotes' top line and first power-play unit.