Schmaltz recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Schmaltz extended his point streak to three games (one goal, three helpers) when he assisted on a Clayton Keller goal in the second period. For the season, Schmaltz is already up to seven points with 11 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through six contests. He continues to have great chemistry with Keller on the first line and top power-play unit.