Schmaltz provided an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Schmaltz still hasn't scored in January, but he's managed five helpers through eight games for the month. The 26-year-old set up linemate Clayton Keller's tally, which was all the Coyotes could manage against Connor Hellebuyck in this contest. Schmaltz has produced 21 points, 53 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 27 outings.