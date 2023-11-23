Schmaltz scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blues.

Schmaltz briefly gave the Coyotes a 5-4 lead in the second period, but their offense stalled out there. The 27-year-old was consistent in October, but he's faced in November with just two points over his last six games. For the season, Schmaltz has five goals, 10 helpers, 43 shots on net, seven power-play points and a minus-8 rating while playing on the top line.