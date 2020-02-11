Play

Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: In after all

Contrary to a previous report, Ekman-Larsson (lower body) will suit up in Monday's game against Montreal.

The team had previously reported that their star defenseman was expected to miss the contest, however, he'll draw into the lineup in place of Aaron Ness. It will be the first game back for Ekman-Larsson, as he's missed the past four contests with the lower-body issue.

