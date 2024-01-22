Stecher sustained a lower-body injury and won't be available against Pittsburgh on Monday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

The severity of Stecher's injury has yet to be determined, so Monday's matchup may not be the only one that the blueliner will miss. The 29-year-old British Columbia native is currently stuck in a 30-game goal drought during which he recorded a mere 28 shots and three helpers. With Stecher out, Juuso Valimaki will step into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 7 against Winnipeg.