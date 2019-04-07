Stafford was held scoreless in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida, finishing the season with five goals and 13 points in 57 appearances.

A 33-year-old unrestricted free agent, Stafford could have a hard time finding suitors this offseason. His point totals have dropped from 38 to 21 to 15 to 13 over the past four seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories