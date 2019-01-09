Stafford recorded two shots and a minus-1 rating over 10:49 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Buffalo.

Stafford saw the second-least ice time among all Devils skaters, surpassing rookie Brett Seney by 10 seconds. The 33-year-old Milwaukee native has spent significant time as a healthy scratch this season and has just five points in 18 games when he does suit up.