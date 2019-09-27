Stafford was let go by the Wild on Friday having failed to turn his PTO into a permanent contract.

Stafford apparently didn't show team brass enough to warrant a deal. It's possible that the 33-year-old winger could land with another club, but this may mark the end of his professional career. If this is the end, Stafford would retire having played in 841 NHL games in which he notched 196 goals and 232 helpers.