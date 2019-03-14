Devils' Drew Stafford: Assists on go-ahead goal
Stafford picked up a helper on the power play in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Stafford set up the man-advantage marker for Damon Severson, which ignited a three-goal second period for the Devils. The assist helped Stafford snap a 17-game pointless drought, during which he had 27 shots and 17 hits. The right wing has only two goals and seven assists in 46 appearances this year, which is likely to go down as his worst offensive season.
