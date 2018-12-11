Devils' Drew Stafford: Finally gets on board
Stafford emerged with his first goal of the season in Monday's 5-2 road loss to the Sharks.
It didn't appear that goalie Martin Jones was expecting Stafford to wire a shot from a sharp angle. The veteran winger has been bogged down by upper-body injuries, as Stafford's only made seven appearances as part of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...