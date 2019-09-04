Wild's Drew Stafford: Secures PTO
Stafford agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with Minnesota on Wednesday.
Selected by the Sabres with the 13th overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, Stafford spent nine years with Buffalo, but has bounced around the league since, with stops in Winnipeg, Boston and New Jersey. The 33-year-old saw action in 57 games for the Devils last year, in which he tallied five goals and eight helpers while averaging 12:16 of ice time. A native of Milwaukee, the move to join the Wild will keep Stafford closer to home, in addition to providing a depth scoring option for the club that can round out the bottom six assuming he can land a permanent deal.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.