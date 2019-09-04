Stafford agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Selected by the Sabres with the 13th overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, Stafford spent nine years with Buffalo, but has bounced around the league since, with stops in Winnipeg, Boston and New Jersey. The 33-year-old saw action in 57 games for the Devils last year, in which he tallied five goals and eight helpers while averaging 12:16 of ice time. A native of Milwaukee, the move to join the Wild will keep Stafford closer to home, in addition to providing a depth scoring option for the club that can round out the bottom six assuming he can land a permanent deal.