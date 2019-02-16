Devils' Drew Stafford: Slumping offensively
Stafford failed to mark the scoresheet during Friday's 5-4 win in Minnesota, pushing his point drought to five games.
His offensive ineptitude extends beyond this most recent drought, as Stafford has just one measly assist in his last 12 games. At 33 years of age, it's clear Stafford's best days are behind him.
