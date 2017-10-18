Devils' Drew Stafford: Two goals in shootout win
Stafford scored goals at even strength and on the power play in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.
Stafford bookended the scoring in regulation, potting the game's first goal 2:45 in and tying the score at 4-4 thanks to a power-play tally with 4:06 remaining. He was denied by Lightning goaltender Peter Budaj to open the shootout, but a Kyle Palmieri goal in the skills challenge propelled New Jersey to victory nonetheless. The four-time 20-goal scorer is off to a strong start with his new club, as Stafford now has three goals in three games played this season.
More News
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Included in Saturday's lineup•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Ruled out Friday•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Not ready to return•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Injured forward to travel with club•
-
Devils' Drew Stafford: Leaves matinee with lower-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...