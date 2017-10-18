Stafford scored goals at even strength and on the power play in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.

Stafford bookended the scoring in regulation, potting the game's first goal 2:45 in and tying the score at 4-4 thanks to a power-play tally with 4:06 remaining. He was denied by Lightning goaltender Peter Budaj to open the shootout, but a Kyle Palmieri goal in the skills challenge propelled New Jersey to victory nonetheless. The four-time 20-goal scorer is off to a strong start with his new club, as Stafford now has three goals in three games played this season.