Devils' Eddie Lack: Surgery ends season
Lack recently underwent successful hip surgery and will be out for the remainder of 2018-19.
Before going down with a season-ending hip injury, Lack posted a 2-3-0 record along with a 4.10 GAA and .863 save percentage over six appearances with AHL Binghamton. A free agent at season's end, there's no guarantee the 30-year-old Swede finds an NHL job beyond 2018-19.
