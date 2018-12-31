Lack recently underwent successful hip surgery and will be out for the remainder of 2018-19.

Before going down with a season-ending hip injury, Lack posted a 2-3-0 record along with a 4.10 GAA and .863 save percentage over six appearances with AHL Binghamton. A free agent at season's end, there's no guarantee the 30-year-old Swede finds an NHL job beyond 2018-19.