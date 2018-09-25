Devils' Eddie Lack: Makes 35 saves in OT loss
Lack stopped 35 of 39 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers in preseason action.
The 30-year-old played in only eight NHL games last year, but Lack could see a lot more action with the Devils in 2018-19 if Cory Schneider's hip issues linger into the regular season. Even if Lack is needed on the big club, however, he'll still start out as the No. 2 netminder behind Keith Kincaid.
