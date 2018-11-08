Devils' Eddie Lack: Hits waiver wire
Lack was placed on waivers by the Devils on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The move was a long time coming with Cory Schneider healthy, though the club put off the transaction by sending Lack out on a conditioning assignment. If the Swede clears, which is by no means guaranteed, he will remain with AHL Binghamton.
