Lack is expected to start Monday's preseason tilt against the Rangers, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Prior to the start of training camp, Lack seemed destined for AHL Binghamton as the organization's third netminder; however, with Cory Schneider (hip) still sidelined, the 30-year-old Lack could start the season as the No. 2 behind Keith Kinkaid. Once Schneider is healthy, Lack will likely be sent back to the minors.