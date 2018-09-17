Lack will be between the pipes versus the Canadiens for Monday's preseason matchup, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Concerns over Cory Schneider's (hip) health for the start of the 2018-19 campaign could see Lack take on a bigger role than originally envisioned -- although once Schneider is cleared to play, Lack will likely find himself headed for the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories