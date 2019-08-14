Lack announced via his personal twitter account Wednesday that he is retiring from hockey, and will become the goaltending coach at Arizona State University.

Before hip surgery forced Lack to be sidelined for the remainder of 2018-19, he posted a 2-3-0 record along with a 4.10 GAA and .863 save percentage over six appearances with AHL Binghamton. The 31-year-old Swede enjoyed a five-year career in the NHL, highlighted by stops in Carolina, Vancouver, Calgary and New Jersey. He will now step into the coaching ranks for a Sun Devil team that made it's first program appearance in the NCAA tournament last season.