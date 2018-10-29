Lack was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Monday for a conditioning stint.

With no back-to-backs on the schedule, the Devils let Keith Kinkaid carry the load to start the season, which means Lack hasn't played in a game since the preseason. The netminder was flipped for Cory Schneider (hip) -- who was recalled from a conditioning assignment of his own -- which could mean Lack's trip down is an audition for a potential trade partner.