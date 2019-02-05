Devils' Egor Yakovlev: Showing as active Tuesday
Yakovlev (head) is expected to play Tuesday evening against the Kings, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Yakovlev was hit by a Shea Weber shot in Saturday's contest, but he will form the third defensive pair with Steve Santini against the Kings. The rookie has generated two goals, three assists and a minus-5 rating through 13 NHL games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...