Devils' Eric Gryba: Re-added to NHL roster
Gryba was called up from AHL Binghamton on Thursday.
Gryba's call-up directly corresponds to Sami Vatanen's (concussion) placement on injured reserve. It takes a special type of defenseman to be able to join the rush and pitch in offensively, but Gryba isn't cut from that cloth. Instead, he's a rugged shutdown type who will block a fair amount of shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...