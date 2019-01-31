Gryba was called up from AHL Binghamton on Thursday.

Gryba's call-up directly corresponds to Sami Vatanen's (concussion) placement on injured reserve. It takes a special type of defenseman to be able to join the rush and pitch in offensively, but Gryba isn't cut from that cloth. Instead, he's a rugged shutdown type who will block a fair amount of shots.

