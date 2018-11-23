Devils' Eric Gryba: Returns to AHL
Gryba was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
The Devils have activated Sami Vatanen (lower body) from injured reserve, so Gryba will shuffle back to the minors, where he's managed 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) over 214 contests between the affiliates belonging to the Senators, Oilers and Devils.
