Gryba was promoted from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

Gryba's ascension to the NHL was necessitated by Sami Vatanen's placement on injured reserve, as the Finnish blueliner is dealing with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old Gryba is not someone you should be concerned with in fantasy hockey since he's only accumulated 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists) over 281 career contests, though he does add physicality and grit as a 6-foot-4, 222-pound skater.