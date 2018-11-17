Devils' Eric Gryba: Sent to parent club
Gryba was promoted from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
Gryba's ascension to the NHL was necessitated by Sami Vatanen's placement on injured reserve, as the Finnish blueliner is dealing with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old Gryba is not someone you should be concerned with in fantasy hockey since he's only accumulated 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists) over 281 career contests, though he does add physicality and grit as a 6-foot-4, 222-pound skater.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...