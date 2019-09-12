Flames' Eric Gryba: Given tryout
Gryba will join the Flames on a professional tryout agreement for the preseason, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 31-year-old defenseman spent last season with the Devils organization, drawing into 10 games at the NHL level and and additional 47 contests with AHL Binghamton. Gryba has never exceeded 12 points in a season at either level, and at best he will serve as organizational depth if he shows well enough to earn a contract. Gryba will likely be competing with Andrew MacDonald for a roster spot, as both defenders are on tryouts.
