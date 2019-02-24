The Devils waived Gryba on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gryba is expected to clear waivers and be assigned to AHL Binghamton. He's had just five points in 32 games there this season, but he has shown an edge with 59 PIM in that span. This leaves just six healthy defensemen on the roster, which may signal that Sami Vatanen (concussion) is nearing a return from injured reserve.