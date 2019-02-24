Devils' Eric Gryba: Drops to waivers
The Devils waived Gryba on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Gryba is expected to clear waivers and be assigned to AHL Binghamton. He's had just five points in 32 games there this season, but he has shown an edge with 59 PIM in that span. This leaves just six healthy defensemen on the roster, which may signal that Sami Vatanen (concussion) is nearing a return from injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...