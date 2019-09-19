Eric Gryba: Released from PTO
The Flames released Gryba from his professional tryout agreement Thursday.
Gryba was always considered an extreme longshot to make Calgary's 23-man roster, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. If the wants to remain in North America, the 31-year-old blueliner will likely have to settle for a two-way deal with a different NHL organization.
