Eric Gryba: Announces retirement
Gryba announced his retirement from the NHL on Sunday.
The Flames released Gryba from his PTO contract Thursday after appearing in just 10 NHL contests last season. The 31-year-old blueliner scored seven goals and 43 points in 289 career games. He also racked up 776 hits and 368 penalty minutes.
