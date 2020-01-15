Hughes won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes left the bench in the second period and returned, but he's been shut down for the rest of the contest. The 18-year-old finished with 7:15 of ice time and a minus-1 rating. The Devils have two more stops on the road trip, and he'll look to get healthy for Thursday's matchup versus Washington.