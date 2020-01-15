Devils' Jack Hughes: Leaves with illness
Hughes won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hughes left the bench in the second period and returned, but he's been shut down for the rest of the contest. The 18-year-old finished with 7:15 of ice time and a minus-1 rating. The Devils have two more stops on the road trip, and he'll look to get healthy for Thursday's matchup versus Washington.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.