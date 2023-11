Bratt logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Bratt has been limited to a pair of power-play helpers over his last five contests. He's clearly feeling the absence of the Devils' top centers, Jack Hughes (shoulder) and Nico Hischier (upper body). Bratt is at 20 points (15 on the power play) with 29 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 contests overall.