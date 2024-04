Bratt had an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders, finishing the season with 27 goals and a career-high 83 points.

Bratt took another step forward after consecutive 73-point campaigns, but the team around him took a step back, as the Devils missed the playoffs after winning a round in the postseason the previous year. The 25-year-old Swede signed an eight-year, $63 million extension last June, so Bratt's locked in as a key piece of New Jersey's core for the foreseeable future.