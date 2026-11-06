Bratt scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

Bratt got loose for a breakaway in overtime and converted, staving off a disastrous collapse for the Devils. The game-winning tally snapped a nine-game goal drought for the star winger, though he picked up six assists in that span. The 28-year-old has three goals, 12 assists, 34 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-9 rating over 16 appearances. Bratt's line with Jack Hughes and Arseny Gritsyuk is the engine of the Devils' offense, so Bratt should remain productive.