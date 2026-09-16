Bratt was named an assistant captain for the Devils on Wednesday.

Bratt has worn an 'A' before, but this solidifies his place in the Devils' leadership group. The 28-year-old has been a success story for the team since he was a sixth-round selection in 2016. While he had a bit of a down year in 2025-26 with 22 goals and 49 assists over 82 games, with 71 being his lowest point total in five years, he's poised to play a strong all-around role in 2026-27. He has 80-point potential if he can bounce back.