Bratt scored a goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Bratt was the undisputed star of the game Thursday after being involved in three of the team's four goals, with the lone exception being the empty-netter scored by Timo Meier at the 19:27 mark of the final frame. Aside from posting another multi-point performance, Bratt has also extended his goal streak to five games -- his longest of the season by a wide margin. The winger has been on a tear since the beginning of March, putting up 17 points (six goals, 11 assists), 25 shots and a plus-5 rating across 11 outings.