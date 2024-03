Bratt picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

He helped set up a Jack Hughes tally in the first period and a Colin Miller strike in the third, but it wasn't enough to get the Devils into the win column. Bratt is rapidly closing in on his third straight season with 70-plus points, and since the beginning of February he's produced three goals and 14 points through 15 games.