Bratt scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Bratt gave the Devils a lead early in the second period that they would never relinquish. While on a 4-on-4, he scored his eighth of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle. Bratt's game has exploded this season, and the winger has eight goals, 14 assists (22 points) in just 15 games. Remarkably, he already has 15 power-play points after putting up 22 in 82 games last season. It's worth noting, though, that his 25.0 shooting percentage is almost double his career mark of 13.2. Expect some regression to the mean, at least from a goal-scoring perspective. However, Bratt has become a primetime player and is on track to shatter his career mark of 73 points, which he scored in each of the last two seasons.