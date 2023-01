Bratt recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Bratt helped set up Ondrej Palat's opening tally early in the first period before picking up his second assist on Dougie Hamilton's tieing goal late in the final frame. Bratt now has five assists in his previous three games and eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last six contests. The 24-year-old winger is up to 18 goals and 30 assists through 47 games this season.