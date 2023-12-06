Bratt scored a pair of goals on five shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

Bratt scored the first goal at 3:40 of the first period and added another tally with just 34 seconds left in regulation. That second goal stood as the game-winner and got Bratt to the 10-goal mark on the year. The winger has nine points over his last 10 contests, and he's up to 28 points, 59 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances this season. With the Devils' forward group near full health, Bratt should continue to benefit from playing on Nico Hischier's wing.