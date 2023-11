Bratt notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Bratt set up Timo Meier's tally in the second period to snap his own two-game slump. Prior to the short dry spell, Bratt had carved out an eight-game point streak with five multi-point efforts. The 25-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, 12 helpers, 26 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating through 12 contests. He's earned 14 of his 19 points on the power play.