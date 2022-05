Bratt finished the season with 26 goals and 47 assists in 76 games.

The 23-year-old winger flirted with a point per game throughout the season and ultimately came up a little short with 73 points in 76 appearances, though he still led the Devils in points and finished tied with Jack Hughes (knee) for the team goals lead. On the heels of this breakout season, Bratt should earn a substantial raise as a restricted free agent in the offseason.