Bratt scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Bratt opened the scoring in the first period, beating Marc-Andre Fleury with a wrist shot, before adding a pair of power-play points in the second (a goal and an assist). The 25-year-old winger has been on a tear to open the campaign, tallying points in his last seven games -- he has six goals and eight assists in that span. 10 of Bratt's 14 points this season have come on the man advantage.