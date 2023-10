Bahl was under the weather Monday, forcing him to miss practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bahl will have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent with the team not playing again until Thursday's matchup with Minnesota. The defenseman has recorded two assists, eight shots and 16 hits while averaging 19:05 of ice time through the first eight contests. If Bahl does miss out, Cal Foote figures to be the first in line to play versus the Wild.