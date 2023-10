Bahl notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Bahl set up Erik Haula for the game-winning goal in the third period. The helper was Bahl's first point through seven contests this season. While he's added little in the way of offense, the large defenseman has 16 hits, eight blocked shots, seven shots on net and a minus-1 rating while filling a bottom-four role.