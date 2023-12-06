Bahl notched a pair of assists, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

Bahl earned his first multi-point effort of the season by helping out on goals from Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. The 23-year-old Bahl has played in more of a bottom-four role lately, but he may pick up some extra minutes while Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) is out. Bahl has five assists, 21 shots on net, 48 hits, 21 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 23 appearances. His usage is likely to remain defensive in nature.