Bahl scored a goal on two shots, went plus-3, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Bahl stretched the Devils' lead to 3-1 in the second period shortly after a Timo Meier tally was taken off the board on a review. The goal was Bahl's first of the season, and he's picked up a point in two of the last three games. The 23-year-old blueliner is mostly a physical presence for the Devils, posting 122 hits, 78 blocked shots and 43 PIM in addition to his 10 points and 47 shots on net through 59 outings this season.

