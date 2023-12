Bahl recorded one blocked shot, one hit, two PIM and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Bahl had an assist in the previous game to snap an 11-game point drought, but he has yet to score a goal this season, with three helpers accounting for his entire point total. Given his limited offensive capabilities and subpar minus-2 rating, Bahl's fantasy value is nearly nonexistent.