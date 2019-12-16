Devils' Kevin Bahl: Packaged in Hall trade
The Coyotes sent Bahl to the Devils along with Nate Schnarr, Nick Merkley, a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 conditional third-round pick in exchange for Taylor Hall and Blake Speers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Coyotes selected Bahl in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old defenseman features a large frame (6-7, 240) and has been productive for the Ottawa 67's of the OHL this year, registering five goals and 20 points over 28 games. Bahl has already signed his entry-level contract, and he'll join AHL Binghamton, if not the big club immediately, when his season in juniors ends.
